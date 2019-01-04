  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Fort Worth, I-30, Wrong-Way Crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a vehicle going the wrong way on I-30 crashed into another head on near West Loop 820. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning after a person was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-30. Police say officers responded to a call about the wrong-way driver and attempted to stop the vehicle by deploying spike strips.

Despite the vehicle going over the spike strips, police say it crashed into another vehicle, killing both drivers. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

i 30 wrong way fatal 3 2 Dead After Driver Going Wrong Way On I 30 Crashes Into Vehicle Head On

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Fort Worth police stressed, they tried to use tactics that would safely bring the wrong way driver to a stop but could not in time.

“We have certain rules we have to follow, and at no point during this pursuit did any of our officers go the wrong way to follow the vehicle. We deployed spike strips safely. Got it to slow down a little bit while other officers were paralleling to be able to update so we could know where [the wrong way driver was] at, at all times,” said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police have information that the person in the other vehicle may have been driving without headlights on.

Police are still investigating the scene of the crash and have closed eastbound lanes of I-30 at Alemeda Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s