FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a vehicle going the wrong way on I-30 crashed into another head on near West Loop 820. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning after a person was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-30. Police say officers responded to a call about the wrong-way driver and attempted to stop the vehicle by deploying spike strips.

Despite the vehicle going over the spike strips, police say it crashed into another vehicle, killing both drivers. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Fort Worth police stressed, they tried to use tactics that would safely bring the wrong way driver to a stop but could not in time.

“We have certain rules we have to follow, and at no point during this pursuit did any of our officers go the wrong way to follow the vehicle. We deployed spike strips safely. Got it to slow down a little bit while other officers were paralleling to be able to update so we could know where [the wrong way driver was] at, at all times,” said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police have information that the person in the other vehicle may have been driving without headlights on.

Police are still investigating the scene of the crash and have closed eastbound lanes of I-30 at Alemeda Street.