Running Back Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Often it’s governors or mayors making friendly wagers over the outcome of a playoff game.  This time it’s airports.

DFW Airport started it all on Twitter Friday suggesting if the Seahawks win, DFW Airport will fly the Seahawks “12th Man” flag at the airport.

But if the Cowboys win, Sea-Tac would have to “wear” a #12 Roger Staubach jersey.

Sea-Tac said, “It’s On!”

