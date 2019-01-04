DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was charged with murder after killing a 74-year-old man in a home in Dallas Friday morning, police say.

Dallas police responded to Bonnie View Road around 4 a.m. after a 911 caller described a fight between 74-year-old Marvin Patterson and 45-year-old Derrell Davis.

Police said they found Davis, who admitted to being involved in a fight, at the front door of the house.

When officers entered the house, they said they found Patterson dead from homicidal violence.

Davis and witnesses were taken to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed. Davis agreed to speak with detectives and admitted his role in the offense.

He was charged with murder and arrested.