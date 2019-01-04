DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot and killed struggling for his gun outside of a Dallas grocery store last week.

Dallas police found Danielle Shundre Taylor, 32, on the ground outside of Ruben’s Grocery parking lot on East Red Bird Lane around 1:00 a.m. last Sunday. She had an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Kevin Larenzin Henderson, 43, left his vehicle unlocked when he entered the grocery store, police said. He then saw Taylor take a handgun out of his car and confronted her.

The gun went off, striking Taylor, when Henderson tried to take his gun out of her pocket.

Taylor was taken to a local hospital where she died moments later.

Henderson was taken to Dallas Police Jack Evans Headquarters Friday, where he was charged with murder. He was then taken to Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail.