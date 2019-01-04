  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks fans are invited to meet Luka Dončić and DeAndre Jordan at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony on Sunday, January 6.

The players will be on hand to sign autographs and encourage fans to participate in Mavs All-Star Voting 2019.

amavs Meet Mavs Dončić And Jordan On Sunday

Luka Dončić and DeAndre Jordan (Getty Images)

The first 250 fans in line will receive passes upon doors opening, which guarantee access to the autograph session with both players.

Fans are encouraged to submit one full All-Star ballot each day through the Mavs.com, NBA.com and the NBA App, and post 10 total votes on Google and The Google Assistant in order to get Luka, DeAndre and as many Mavericks as possible to of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte on February 17.

 

