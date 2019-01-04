Mesquite police need help identifying this person in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man during a robbery attempt. (Mesquite PD)

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 50-year-old man during a robbery attempt Thursday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Larchmont Drive at around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found Raul Garcia-Torres in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound.

The 50-year-old was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. According to preliminary investigation, police say the victim was shot during a robbery attempt.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to the shooting death. He is described as having a thin build and was wearing a Lucille Ball sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesquite police at 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.