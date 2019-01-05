DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton non-profit organization passed out free hats, scarves, gloves and mittens to people in need in Dallas Saturday.

The Warm up America! Foundation usually hangs the items on trees and fences in low income communities.

This year, they partnered with the salvation army to hand them out.

All of the items were hand made by people across the country.

“We always like to let them know that these were hand-made by people who are specifically thinking of them, so they can take these items and keep warm during the winter months,” said Sarah Guenther, a public relations coordinator.

At least a hundred people work year round making the items.