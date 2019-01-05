The answer to living a longer life might be found in the Blue Zones.

A Blue Zones Community is one where healthy choices are easier to make and people live longer, better lives. Since 2014, Fort Worth has undergone a neighborhood-by-neighborhood transformation, improving well-being through permanent changes to build environment, policy, and social networks. Hundreds of worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, organizations, civic leaders, and individuals have collaborated to create a cultural shift and environmental change.

Learn how you can commit to your own well-being, and live longer and better, by taking the Blue Zones Personal Pledge at LiveLongFortWorth.com.

The healthiest people in the world eat primarily plant-based foods. Chef Julia Dunaway shares two favorites.

Layered Bean Dip

2 cups vegetarian refried beans (no lard or bacon fat, canned beans are fine)

2 ripe, but slightly firm avocados, mashed

1 cup salsa or homemade pico de gallo

¼ cup sliced black olives

½ cup sweet bell peppers, any color, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped cilantro (optional)

1 lime, juiced

Pico De Gallo

1 cup chopped tomatoes, any type

¼ cup diced red or yellow onion

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine ingredients and season. Set aside.

Avocados

Cut the avocados in half and scoop out the avocado flesh into a shallow bowl. Mash with a fork, leaving it chunky. Sprinkle with fresh lime juice and salt. Set aside.

To make layered dip, warm the refried beans in a small pan until heated through. Allow to cool slightly. Spread the beans on a 12 inch round or rectangular plate, in a thin layer. Top with mashed avocados. Sprinkle with chopped bell peppers, pico de gallo, olives and cilantro. Squeeze on some fresh lime juice.

Serve with baked tortillas chips, multigrain chips, or on warmed corn or flour tortillas

Vegetable Toast

2 slices toasted whole grain bread or sourdough bread

4 tablespoons hummus, any flavor, such as classic chickpea or black bean

1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced thinly

1 tomato, sliced thinly

½ hothouse cucumber, sliced thinly

1 large carrot, shredded

2 tablespoon roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds

Optional: thinly sliced red onion, thinly sliced radishes, broccoli or other sprouts, sliced jalapeno peppers

Freshly ground sea salt and pepper

Hot sauce, optional

Spread the toast with hummus and arrange avocado slices, tomato slices, and cucumber slices on top. Sprinkle with carrot. Add thin slices of onion or other desired vegetables. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt and pepper, if desired. Add pumpkin or sunflower seeds. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired.