DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police arrived to an accident on I-35 NB and Royal Lane around 2:30 a.m. The single vehicle accident involved two women in a gray Land Rover.

Both women were rushed to the hospital. One of the women, age 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The condition of the other woman remains unknown. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The names of the women haven’t been released.