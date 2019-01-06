FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 71-year-old woman died in a Fort Worth hospital after she drove into a tree Sunday morning.

The woman was driving her three grandchildren when she crashed a silver Honda SUV into a tree on the 2200 block of E. Lancaster Avenue, according to Fort Worth police. Police responded to the scene around 10:20 a.m.

The woman was in critical condition; however died around 1:45 p.m. A Tarrant County medial examiner identified her as Odessa Mickens.

Her 12-year-old granddaughter, who was one of the passengers, was also rushed to the hospital. She was pronounced dead moments later.

A Tarrant County medical examiner identified the girl as Ava Mickens. Ava lived with her grandparents, according to police records.

The other two children weren’t seriously injured.