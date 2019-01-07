IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler hit an overpass on Loop 12 at Irving Boulevard in Irving around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

No one was hurt but northbound side of the highway was shut down.

Irving Police tweeted, “Northbound Loop 12 at Irving Blvd shutdown due to an 18 wheeler that struck the overpass. All traffic diverted to the service road. Southbound also affected. No injuries but will be closed for some time. Seek alternate route.”

🚨 Northbound Loop 12 at Irving Blvd shutdown due to an 18 wheeler that struck the overpass. All traffic diverted to the service road. Southbound also affected. No injuries but will be closed for some time. Seek alternate route. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/E1T3UQZETS — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) January 7, 2019

Irving Police said TxDOT crews are going to have to repair multiple gouges in the road that are said to be about six to 12 inches deep.

They’ll also need to inspect the bridge to make sure it’s still safe.

The northbound lanes will remain closed until it’s determined the area is safe as well.