DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Animal Shelter says it’s dealing with a crisis.

After a record number of adoptions last month, the shelter is over capacity to the point unwanted dogs could be euthanized as soon as Monday evening.

The shelter said it is at 106 percent capacity which means healthy, adoptable dogs like this face being euthanized to create more space.

There are dozens of stray or surrendered dogs who have been living in the Dallas Animal Shelter for more than a month.

The shelter said it took in 60 percent more dogs in December 2018 than in December 2017.

That’s despite setting a record for placing unwanted pets.

Manager Whitney Hanson says an increase in the number of animal control officers has led to more captures.

She is urging the public to consider providing temporary foster homes for dogs like until more space opens up.

“Taking a dog in for a week or two weeks can literally make a huge difference in the number of lives that we can save and it’s a fun way to have a little house guest for a week or two.”

There are more than 500 dogs here now and only 492 kennels.

Dogs that have been here awhile can be adopted for little or no cost.

But even giving them a home for a week or two could save some lives.