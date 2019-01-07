  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blimp, College Football, College Football Hall Of Fame, dfw, Football, Goodyear Blimp, Kirk Herbstreit, Rose Bowl Game, Sports, sports events, Video

CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Goodyear Blimp is flying into rarefied air.

As a nod to its influence and legacy to the game, the iconic airship is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as an honorary member — the first non-player or coach to be inducted. The latest class of 13 players and two coaches is scheduled to be announced Monday.

gettyimages 477938448 Rare Air: Goodyear Blimp Honored With Hall Of Fame Induction

(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The blimp’s flight to fame began during the telecast for the 1955 Rose Bowl Game and more than six decades later has resulted in it being an eye in the sky at over 2,000 games, hovering above stadiums from coast to coast.

Hall of Fame quarterback and National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said the blimp’s presence “is intrinsically known and tied to the traditions that make college football so great.”

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said playing and broadcasting games when the blimp is present is “‘special.”

The Goodyear Blimp was the first to provide aerial coverage of a major sports event and first to deliver high definition live video to a national game.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s