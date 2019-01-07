CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Goodyear Blimp is flying into rarefied air.

As a nod to its influence and legacy to the game, the iconic airship is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as an honorary member — the first non-player or coach to be inducted. The latest class of 13 players and two coaches is scheduled to be announced Monday.

The blimp’s flight to fame began during the telecast for the 1955 Rose Bowl Game and more than six decades later has resulted in it being an eye in the sky at over 2,000 games, hovering above stadiums from coast to coast.

Hall of Fame quarterback and National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said the blimp’s presence “is intrinsically known and tied to the traditions that make college football so great.”

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said playing and broadcasting games when the blimp is present is “‘special.”

The Goodyear Blimp was the first to provide aerial coverage of a major sports event and first to deliver high definition live video to a national game.

