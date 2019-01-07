  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Accident, caught on camera, Corpus Christi, fire, Police, Rescue, Video, Wrong-Way Driver

CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM) — A New Year’s Day rescue in Corpus Christi was caught on camera. Police released dash cam video as a number of officers– and other people joined the effort to lift up a van that had flipped.

A vehicle going the wrong way on the road hit the van.

A 70-year-old man in the van was eventually rescued by as many as eight officers and onlookers.

According to KRIS-TV Corpus Christi Police said that alcohol was likely a factor in the crash that killed the wrong-way driver.

Three other passengers were reportedly in the van and were expected to recover.

Comments

