ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The family of a 14-year-old Texas Boy Scout who was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Scout camp last June is suing the Atlanta-area group overseeing Scouts programs.

News outlets report Elijah Knight’s parents, Stephen and Courtney Knight, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Cobb County, where the Boy Scouts Atlanta Area Council is headquartered.

The lawsuit alleges adults on the trip ignored weather warnings and failed to direct the Cypress boy and others to shelter.

Elijah’s father, Stephen Knight, says in a statement that the family hopes safety improvements are made to protect other lives.

Council representatives weren’t available for comment.

The Knights are asking for a jury trial and damages to be paid, but don’t request a specific amount.

Another boy was in the tent at the time of the incident but he survived.

