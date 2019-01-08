(CBS 11) – I finally got a handle on a list of the 40 most popular songs in 2018 and here they are according to Billboard (in descending order):

1. God’s Plan/Drake

2. Perfect/Ed Sheeran

3. Meant To Be/Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

4. Havana/Camilla Cabello

5. Rockstar/Post Malone

6. Psyscho/Post Malone

7. I Like It/Cardi B

8. The Middle/Zedd, Maren Morris

9. In My Feelings/Drake

10. Girls Like You/Maroon 5

11. Nice For What/Drake

12. Lucid Dreams/Juice WRLD

13. Better Now/Post Malone

14. Finesse/Bruno Mars & Cardi B

15. Boo’d Up/Elici Mai

16. New Rules/Dua Lipa

17. Sad!/XXXTentacion

18. Never Be The Same/Camilla Cabello

19. Love Lies/Khalid & Normani

20. No Tears To Cry/Arianna Grande

21. Mine/Bazzi

22. Thunder/Imagine Dragons

23. Look Alive/BlocBoy JB

24. Deleciate/Taylor Swift

25. Yes Indeed/Lil Baby & Drake

26. Friends/Marshmello & Anne-Marie

27. Bad At Love/Halsey

28. Taste/Tyga

29. Let Your Down/NF

30. No Limit/G-Eazy

31. Fefe/6ix9ine

32. Tequila/Dan + Shay

33. Feel It Still/Portugal The Man

34. MotorSport/Migos, Nicki Manaj

35. I Like Me Better/Lauv

36. Youngblood/5 Seconds Of Summer

37. Whatever It Takes/Imagine Dragons

38. Ric Flair Drip/Offset & Metro Boomin

39. I Fall Apart/Post Malone

40. Pray For Me/The Weeknd

Now if I counted correctly, Post Malone had four songs in the 2018 Top 40 list while Drake had three in the list.

On a personal note, I am exceptionally proud of our two Texas ladies, who are two of the most popular recordings artists of the day (and personal favorites of mine): Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

Gomez just missed the overall Top 40 of 2018 by one notch but I love this song: “Back To You” and it is still getting good airplay on CHR stations around the country.

The song was released on May 10, 2018 on the Interscope label, running 3:27. At its most popular point on the charts, it peaked at #18 in the U.S. Written by Gomez, Amy Allen, Parrish Warrington, Diederik Van Elsas, and Micah Premmath, the lyrics go like this:

Took you like a shot

Thought that I could chase you with a cold evening

Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you

(Feeling about you)

And every time we talk

Every single word builds up to this moment

And I gotta convince myself I don’t want it

Even though I do (even though I do)

You could break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know it’s forward, but it’s true

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to

When I’m lying close to someone else

You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

This song was #1 is Israel and Lithuania, and won a Teen Choice Award in 2018 for Choice Summer Song.

You can hear this song on great stations like WHTZ-FM/ New York, KIIS-FM/Los Angeles, KLIF-FM/Haltom City/Dallas/Fort Worth, and KHKS/Denton/Dallas/Fort Worth, plus Sirius XM 2 “Hits One.”