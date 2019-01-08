(CBS 11) – I finally got a handle on a list of the 40 most popular songs in 2018 and here they are according to Billboard (in descending order):
1. God’s Plan/Drake
2. Perfect/Ed Sheeran
3. Meant To Be/Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
4. Havana/Camilla Cabello
5. Rockstar/Post Malone
6. Psyscho/Post Malone
7. I Like It/Cardi B
8. The Middle/Zedd, Maren Morris
9. In My Feelings/Drake
10. Girls Like You/Maroon 5
11. Nice For What/Drake
12. Lucid Dreams/Juice WRLD
13. Better Now/Post Malone
14. Finesse/Bruno Mars & Cardi B
15. Boo’d Up/Elici Mai
16. New Rules/Dua Lipa
17. Sad!/XXXTentacion
18. Never Be The Same/Camilla Cabello
19. Love Lies/Khalid & Normani
20. No Tears To Cry/Arianna Grande
21. Mine/Bazzi
22. Thunder/Imagine Dragons
23. Look Alive/BlocBoy JB
24. Deleciate/Taylor Swift
25. Yes Indeed/Lil Baby & Drake
26. Friends/Marshmello & Anne-Marie
27. Bad At Love/Halsey
28. Taste/Tyga
29. Let Your Down/NF
30. No Limit/G-Eazy
31. Fefe/6ix9ine
32. Tequila/Dan + Shay
33. Feel It Still/Portugal The Man
34. MotorSport/Migos, Nicki Manaj
35. I Like Me Better/Lauv
36. Youngblood/5 Seconds Of Summer
37. Whatever It Takes/Imagine Dragons
38. Ric Flair Drip/Offset & Metro Boomin
39. I Fall Apart/Post Malone
40. Pray For Me/The Weeknd
Now if I counted correctly, Post Malone had four songs in the 2018 Top 40 list while Drake had three in the list.
On a personal note, I am exceptionally proud of our two Texas ladies, who are two of the most popular recordings artists of the day (and personal favorites of mine): Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.
Gomez just missed the overall Top 40 of 2018 by one notch but I love this song: “Back To You” and it is still getting good airplay on CHR stations around the country.
The song was released on May 10, 2018 on the Interscope label, running 3:27. At its most popular point on the charts, it peaked at #18 in the U.S. Written by Gomez, Amy Allen, Parrish Warrington, Diederik Van Elsas, and Micah Premmath, the lyrics go like this:
Took you like a shot
Thought that I could chase you with a cold evening
Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you
(Feeling about you)
And every time we talk
Every single word builds up to this moment
And I gotta convince myself I don’t want it
Even though I do (even though I do)
You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know it’s forward, but it’s true
I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to
When I’m lying close to someone else
You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
This song was #1 is Israel and Lithuania, and won a Teen Choice Award in 2018 for Choice Summer Song.
You can hear this song on great stations like WHTZ-FM/ New York, KIIS-FM/Los Angeles, KLIF-FM/Haltom City/Dallas/Fort Worth, and KHKS/Denton/Dallas/Fort Worth, plus Sirius XM 2 “Hits One.”