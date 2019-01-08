DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An employee of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science died Tuesday morning inside the museum.

Dallas Police said the victim was a 60-year-old man who died in his locked office of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 8:30 a.m.

In a statement, the Perot Museum said, “Out of respect for the individual and the family members, the Museum is closed today. The Perot Museum deeply values our employees and the contributions they make. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of this individual.”