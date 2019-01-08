Filed Under:Dallas, employee death, museum closed, Perot Museum, suicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An employee of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science died Tuesday morning inside the museum.

Dallas Police said the victim was a 60-year-old man who died in his locked office of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 8:30 a.m.

In a statement, the Perot Museum said, “Out of respect for the individual and the family members, the Museum is closed today. The Perot Museum deeply values our employees and the contributions they make. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of this individual.”

274ff2ef98cec9654c5a67243a9a90f2 Perot Museum Closed Tuesday After Employee Commits Suicide In His Office

Perot Museum (CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s