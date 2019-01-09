Filed Under:Aubrey, Denton County, dfw, train crash, Train Derail, Train Derailment, Train Derails, train wreck

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are investigating a freight train derailment at South Main and Pecan Street in Aubrey.

Cleanup Ongoing After Freight Train Derailment In Aubrey

(photo credit: KTVT Web Dept.)

No one was hurt but one home was damaged by debris from the northbound Union Pacific train. The majority of the cars were empty, so there was no need for hazardous material cleanup.

One locomotive and six rail cars derailed upright, meaning they are still on their wheels, but off the track. Seven additional cars overturned, bringing the total number of impacted rail cars to 13.



(photo credit: KTVT Web Dept.)

Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South said the railroad is, “working to quickly and safely clear the mainline. An inspection team will look at the tracks and make any necessary repairs. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.”

