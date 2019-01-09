DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are investigating a freight train derailment at South Main and Pecan Street in Aubrey.

No one was hurt but one home was damaged by debris from the northbound Union Pacific train. The majority of the cars were empty, so there was no need for hazardous material cleanup.

One locomotive and six rail cars derailed upright, meaning they are still on their wheels, but off the track. Seven additional cars overturned, bringing the total number of impacted rail cars to 13.

Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South said the railroad is, “working to quickly and safely clear the mainline. An inspection team will look at the tracks and make any necessary repairs. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.”