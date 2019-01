DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving two large, commercial vehicles shut down Highway 377 at Stewart in northeast Denton County in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

It happened south of Krugerville.

There is no official word on the conditions of the people involved in the crash.

Northeast Police said the highway would be shut down for several hours for the crash investigation and removal of the vehicles.

This is a developing story.