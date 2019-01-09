DALLAS (CSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas now has custody of an injured dog found wandering loose on January 5 and Dallas police have launched an animal cruelty investigation.

Dallas Animal Services received a call about a loose dog near Bannok Avenue and the responding officers found the animal, named “Lucky”, roaming free with severe injuries to his left ear and neck.

The 8-year-old male Shepherd mix was transferred to the SPCA two days later and underwent immediate surgery. A veterinarian examined Lucky and determined the dog had suffered several bite wounds around the head, neck and left ear — potentially from a fight with another dog.

The more than two-hour surgery involved removing the dog’s ear and removing a considerable amount of dead tissue.

The vet believes the injuries were old and had gone untreated, because the wounds contained maggots and showed signs of decay.

The dog’s medical treatment happened after Dallas Animal Services identified the owner(s), and they agreed to surrender the dog. Officials say they may face criminal charges.

The SPCA will continue to care for Lucky and he will be evaluated for placement once the police investigation is complete.