DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County District Attorney’s Office swore in a new coworker Wednesday morning.

Brady the therapy/comfort dog is officially on the job.

His main role in the office will be to ease the anxiety experienced by crime victims, especially children, when they are in the DA’s office to be interviewed or when testifying at trial.

Brady will not go in the courtroom yet, but he will be in the office to sit with the victims during the legal proceedings.

The DA’s office said while his main purpose is to comfort victims, his presence is having a positive impact on all the employees of the office.

Brady also received his Denton County DA patch which he’ll always wear to work!