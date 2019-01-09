  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Brady, Comfort Dog, crime victims, Denton County District Attorney's Office, Therapy dog

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County District Attorney’s Office swore in a new coworker Wednesday morning.

Brady the therapy/comfort dog is officially on the job.

His main role in the office will be to ease the anxiety experienced by crime victims, especially children, when they are in the DA’s office to be interviewed or when testifying at trial.

Brady will not go in the courtroom yet, but he will be in the office to sit with the victims during the legal proceedings.

The DA’s office said while his main purpose is to comfort victims, his presence is having a positive impact on all the employees of the office.

abrady Denton County DAs Office Swears In Therapy Dog

Brady the therapy dog is sworn in (Denton Co. DA’s Office)

Brady also received his Denton County DA patch which he’ll always wear to work!

screen shot 2019 01 09 at 2.41.27 pm Denton County DAs Office Swears In Therapy Dog

Brady the therapy dog (Denton Co. DA’s Office)

