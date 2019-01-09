AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Republican leaders are signaling that a failed “bathroom bill” in 2017 that targeted transgender individuals and upended the legislature isn’t coming back.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday called the issue “settled” and claimed victory, even though two attempts to restrict bathroom access for transgender persons never passed last session.

“When you win the battle, you don’t have to fight the battle again,” Patrick said. “The truth is the purpose of that legislation was to stop school districts from forcing boys and girls to share showers and locker rooms and that stopped.”

New Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has also said he’s not interested in another try.

Corporate heavyweights from Amazon to IBM lined up two years ago against the efforts, which erupted into one of the most high-profile bills in any U.S. legislature. One proposal would have required transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

A North Carolina “bathroom bill” in 2016 sparked backlash and boycotts worth billions of dollars in lost revenue.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)