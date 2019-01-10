GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – There will be plenty of snorts, giggles and jumping up and down when fans of Peppa Pig get a first look at Merlin Entertainments first-ever U.S. Peppa Pig World of Play indoor attraction. Construction is now well underway for the location at Grapevine Mills, where Merlin is creating a unique immersive play experience based on Entertainment One’s much-loved animated series.

“With construction well underway, we’re delighted to see the world of Peppa Pig being brought to life and the countdown to opening has truly begun!” says Tyron Calton, Attraction Manager at Peppa Pig World of Play. “We’re putting a significant investment into Peppa Pig World of Play to ensure that the experience is authentic, immersive and truly memorable for our youngest visitors and their families. Grapevine Mills is the perfect location to open Peppa Pig World of Play, and we’re confident that when doors open, Dallas-Fort Worth area families will enjoy a truly unforgettable experience as they step into the wonderful world of Peppa Pig.”

As excitement builds for the upcoming grand opening, Merlin is giving fans a sneak peek through images of their inaugural play center in Shanghai, highlighting areas that are sure to delight and entertain families for hours.

Peppa Pig World of Play is a 14,000-square-foot, year-round, indoor play experience like no other that will give young fans a unique opportunity to become immersed in the magical world of Peppa Pig. Featuring 14 amazing play areas, each lovingly recreated from the TV series; the play center will fuel the imaginations of young children and encourage development through a variety of immersive learning-based play to enhance creative, physical, sensory, roleplay, construction and social skills. There will also be themed party rooms for birthdays, a movie theater/screening room, facilities for families to relax and play and, of course, plenty of muddy puddles.

Merlin Entertainment’s Group Creative Director Paul Moreton, explains “We take great pride in producing themed entertainment attractions that are fully immersive and engaging for visitors of all ages. To create Peppa Pig World of Play, we spent thousands of hours watching episodes of the TV show to ensure that the experience is a truly authentic representation of the magical world of Peppa Pig that fans know and love so well. A meticulous level of detail has gone into creating each of the play areas, and we’re also using the latest in visual and sensory effects technology to guarantee a truly memorable day out for families.”