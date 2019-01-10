FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Tarrant County Commissioner Dionne Phillips Bagsby, the first woman to serve on the court, died Thursday at age 82, after battling pancreatic cancer since last April, her family said.

Bagsby’s family released the following statement:

At the time of her election, the community trailblazer unseated a 20-year incumbent and became the only African American female County Commissioner in the State of Texas. She served from January 1989 to January 2005. Upon her retirement, the Southwest Sub-Courthouse in Fort Worth was renamed the Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Sub-Courthouse in her honor and was rededicated September 7, 2018. The Youth All Sports Complex in the City of Crowley, Texas also bears her name.

Ms. Bagsby was surrounded by her loved ones and close friends.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from friends and family from all over the country. Our mother had an affinity for all people and committed herself to improving the lives of women and children. She leaves a legacy of public service that will impact and empower residents of Tarrant County and Texas for generations to come.”

Memorial details will be released in the coming days.