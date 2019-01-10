  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurst, L.D. Bell High School, school safety, text messages, threat
Hurst police (Hurst PD/Twitter)

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers in Hurst remain at L.D. Bell High School a day after students started receiving threats via text message. Police say students have continued to receive those threats during the last 24 hours.

Authorities on Wednesday were made aware of messages that threatened school safety. Officers conducted a sweep of the building and stayed at the school through the school day.

Police now remain at the school Thursday after students have continued to receive the text threats since they were first reported. The contents of the messages have not been released.

According to police, the threats have not triggered a lockdown and that classes will go on as normal.

It is currently unknown about how many more students have received the text threat in addition to the 15 that police reported on Wednesday.

Police say although they cannot release details on the investigation, they are monitoring social media and looking into the threats.

The school district sent a message to parents that read in part:

“Investigations are continuing at the local and federal levels. In an abundance of caution, additional police are on campus today… Making a threat against a school, even if intended as a joke, is an extremely serious offense. It is critical that students understand that actions like these will have serious repercussions.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s