HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers in Hurst remain at L.D. Bell High School a day after students started receiving threats via text message. Police say students have continued to receive those threats during the last 24 hours.

Authorities on Wednesday were made aware of messages that threatened school safety. Officers conducted a sweep of the building and stayed at the school through the school day.

Police now remain at the school Thursday after students have continued to receive the text threats since they were first reported. The contents of the messages have not been released.

According to police, the threats have not triggered a lockdown and that classes will go on as normal.

It is currently unknown about how many more students have received the text threat in addition to the 15 that police reported on Wednesday.

Police say although they cannot release details on the investigation, they are monitoring social media and looking into the threats.

The school district sent a message to parents that read in part: