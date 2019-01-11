WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:engaging in criminal activity charges, Grapevine, Jadis Holman, Joraonce Battles, Ledarius Vance, Park Boulevard, Raycordric Donaldson, stolen car property, Tyrius Washington
(credit: Grapevine Police Department)

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Five men were charged with engaging in criminal activity after a man saw them walk over to his car in an attempt to steal property Wednesday morning in Grapevine, police say.

Grapevine police arrived to the 600 block of Park Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a victim, who saw the five suspects from his balcony, walk over to his car.

The suspects ran once the victim yelled at them to stop. Police said they arrived immediately and stopped the car the suspects were in.

Police discovered stolen car property and confirmed outstanding warrants on four of the five suspects.

The victims had left their vehicles unlocked.

All five were charged with engaging in criminal activity and one was also charged for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Police said sunglasses and tools were recovered stolen property and are still reaching out to victims to confirm other items that may also belong to them.

Police ask anyone who believes their cars were rummaged through to report the crime.

suspect1 5 Charged After Breaking Into Vehicles, Stealing In Grapevine

Joraonce Battles

suspect2 5 Charged After Breaking Into Vehicles, Stealing In Grapevine

Raycordric Donaldson

suspect3 5 Charged After Breaking Into Vehicles, Stealing In Grapevine

Jadis Holman

suspect4 5 Charged After Breaking Into Vehicles, Stealing In Grapevine

Ledarius Vance

suspect5 5 Charged After Breaking Into Vehicles, Stealing In Grapevine

Tyrius Washington

Police identified the suspects as 17-year-old Joraonce Battles, 23-year-old Raycordric Donaldson, 18-year-old Jadis Holman, 21-year-old Ledarius Vance and 18-year-old Tyrius Washington.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s