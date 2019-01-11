SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM/AP) – A 34-year-old man who initially told San Antonio authorities that his infant son was abducted has led investigators to the child’s body.

The body of 8-month-old King Jay Davila was found in a buried backpack less than a mile from his home, according to a police affidavit.

Police say after being arrested and initially charged with tampering with evidence the child’s father, Chistopher Davila, admitted the King Jay was dead, but said it happened when he fell off a bed.

Police Chief William McManus told reporters Thursday, “Christopher has said that King Jay’s death was an accident and that he panicked and did not call 911.”

Investigators also believe the infant’s grandmother participated in the cover-up and the boy’s cousin was part of the staged kidnapping.

Both are facing charges.

“The investigation won’t be finished until we can answer how exactly King Jay died, who knew it, and when they knew it,” McManus said.

Investigators believe Davila injured the child severely then concocted a story that he was in the car when it was stolen from a convenience store.

McManus said

Davila is being held on charges that include injury to a child.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Davila.