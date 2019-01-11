FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of breaking into several homes and who shot at homeowners and police has been arrested near Lake Worth after a standoff with SWAT.

It began around 1:45 a.m. when Fort Worth Police were called to the scene near Love Circle and Jacksboro Highway.

Officers said the suspect is accused of burglarizing several homes in the area and then fled into the woods when officers arrived.

The man shot at officers, who did not return fire.

A SWAT team was called and after about 90 minutes the man surrendered.

The man’s identity has not been released and no word yet on what charges he’ll face.

Police said they did find stolen items in the woods, and they’re working to determine who they belong to.