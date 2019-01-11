FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Dallas Cowboys head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, fans back home are preparing to cheer on their team from their sofas, or at a watch party at the The Star in Frisco.

Fans are hyped for their Cowboys after the team defeated the Seattle Seahawks last weekend to move on in the playoffs. The hype got even bigger when the team announced it would be hosting an official watch party at their headquarters in Frisco.

Fans will able to watch the game on the big screen at The Star with hundreds of others, including Cowboys cheerleaders and former players.

The excitement is building in North Texas for fans as they believe Dallas can make it even further into the playoffs.

There are also plenty of Cowboys fans traveling to Los Angeles to watch their team in person.

“I’m excited. I got new gear. We’re traveling to LA with friends and my husband. I can’t wait for the game,” said Natalie Fuentes.

“I think they have a good shot. As long as the defense keeps holding up and stopping the offense on the other side, and Dak keeps performed well. You got Zeke running the ball. I think they got a good chance to win it all,” said David Fuentes.

The party at The Star starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Parking and admission are free.