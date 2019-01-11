WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cowboys fans, Cowboys Playoffs, Dallas Cowboys, Frisco, Los Angeles Rams, NFL Playoffs, The Star, watch party

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Dallas Cowboys head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, fans back home are preparing to cheer on their team from their sofas, or at a watch party at the The Star in Frisco.

Fans are hyped for their Cowboys after the team defeated the Seattle Seahawks last weekend to move on in the playoffs. The hype got even bigger when the team announced it would be hosting an official watch party at their headquarters in Frisco.

Fans will able to watch the game on the big screen at The Star with hundreds of others, including Cowboys cheerleaders and former players.

The excitement is building in North Texas for fans as they believe Dallas can make it even further into the playoffs.

There are also plenty of Cowboys fans traveling to Los Angeles to watch their team in person.

“I’m excited. I got new gear. We’re traveling to LA with friends and my husband. I can’t wait for the game,” said Natalie Fuentes.

“I think they have a good shot. As long as the defense keeps holding up and stopping the offense on the other side, and Dak keeps performed well. You got Zeke running the ball. I think they got a good chance to win it all,” said David Fuentes.

The party at The Star starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Parking and admission are free.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s