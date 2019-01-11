DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many Dallas Cowboys fans boarded their flights to California for the divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at Dallas Love Field Airport Friday afternoon.

Fans packed their spirit to take to Los Angeles in hopes to watch the Cowboys advance past the divisional round.

Several fans said the first hurdle they faced was clearing the trip with their wives. The second hurdle was finding tickets.

Tickets started at $255 on StubHub for upper end zone seats Friday and will go up to $9,800 a ticket for 50-yard line seats.

A group of Dallas based high school and college friends bough six seats together and flew to Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

They said they plan to be among the loudest of what’s expected to be a vocal Cowboys presence to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

“For the Cowboys at least, it doesn’t happen a lot for us to get into the playoffs, and then as far as a nice destination like L.A.,” said Chase Busby, a Cowboys fan. “So it’s exciting, and I think just the memories and the friendship and the camaraderie that comes with it is exciting.”

Fans said they expect a Cowboys win Saturday.

“I think it will be a heavy Cowboys fan base there,” said Drew Entler, a Cowboys fan. “I’m thinking 60, 70 percent. I think you’ll hear the Cowboys fans more than the Rams fans.”

Some fans who boarded at DFW Airport Friday morning were greeted with several surprises at the gate by Cowboys Hall-of-Famer Charles Haley and Rowdy Cowboy, both of whom revved up an already excited crowd.

“I’m excited,” said Blake Burrows, a Cowboys fan. “We’ve got six of us going. One lives out there in California, so we’re going to tear it up and walk into that stadium loud and proud. It’s going to be awesome.”