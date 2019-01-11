FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Faced with shelter overcrowding, the administrators at the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control are hoping to find their dogs forever homes with a “Dog Slumber Party.”

On January 18, those interested in adopting are allowed to take adoptable dogs home for the night as a trial run to see if it is something they are interested in permanently.

“Everyone will be sent home with a leash, collar, a bag of food and then a little doggie report card so we can find out how the dog did in the home,” said shelter superintendent Jessica Brown.

Brown said the shelter is at near capacity and they anticipate more dogs will be coming in so they believe this will help them empty some of the kennels for in coming dogs.

She added if the dog and person aren’t a match they can always bring the dog back.

Brown said, “Studies have shown that even one night away from the shelter drastically reduces stress in the animal, and helps them become more adoptable.”

The program will be run out of the main shelter on 4900 Martin Street.