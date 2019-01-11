ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Today marks day seven in the search for a missing Ennis mother.

Emily Wade hasn’t been seen since Saturday and the more time passes the more her family grows concerned about her whereabouts.

The family says Wade left her apartment around 5 p.m. on January 5 to go to a friend’s house to hang out and eat pizza. The 38-year-old mother was expected back home before 9:00 p.m., but never showed up.

Wade’s family immediately started looking for her and contacted Ennis police. Thursday, the department put a public post for help on Facebook.

“She would not just go away. She wanted to be here, was happy to be here,” says Jared Jones, the father of Emily’s 7-year-old daughter.

Wade works at Chili’s Grill & Bar in Ennis and was last seen by her co-workers Saturday night.

Family members describe the woman as being especially close with her mother and her little girl.

Jones says Emily recently moved to North Texas from Kentucky and that they co-parent their child. “Our daughter is… she’s hanging in there. She’s s staying strong and is such a tough little cookie,” he said. “I think she’s staying strong for me and her granny. I know she’s hurting and we just want her mom back. We just want her mom back, back home.”

Wade was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (972) 875-4462 and ask for Det. Sgt. Rickman.