GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Police Department is investigating an allegation of possible Unlawful Restraint regarding a teacher in a classroom at Shorehaven Elementary.

The allegation was brought to their attention by GISD Administration earlier this week.

Police said the investigation is early and detectives are interviewing school staff and witnesses to determine if a crime was committed.

No reports of injuries were reported at this time and no arrests were made.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.