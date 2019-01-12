Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 73-year-old woman died after a condominium fire Friday night in North Dallas, firefighters say.
The Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 5200 Keller Springs Road around 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters quickly put out a small fire with a pre-existing water source; however, they found a 73-year-old woman dead.
They said they believe the fire started between the kitchen and a guest bedroom; however the cause is pending a final ruling by a medical examiner on the victim’s cause of death.