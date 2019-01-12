  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Cowboys Playoffs, Dallas Cowboys, divisional round, Football, LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Rams, NFC, NFL, Playoffs
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: C.J. Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Rams runs for a 1 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys’ playoff run has ended in heartbreaking fashion as their high-powered defense struggled against the Los Angeles Rams throughout the game.

The Cowboys’ rushing attack with the NFL’s leading rusher in Ezekiel Elliott didn’t help either.

The Rams picked apart the Dallas defense and had two running backs with over 100 yards each, leading them to a 30-22 win to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Running backs Todd Gurley III and CJ Anderson plowed through the top-ranked Dallas defense for a touchdown a piece. Quarterback Jared Goff had a quiet game but made the big throws when he needed along with his receivers making those catches.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an efficient game with a passing and rushing touchdown and 266 passing yards to bring the game closer in points.

Rookie receiver Michael Gallup had a big game with six catches for 119 yards while receiver Amari Cooper finished with six catches for yards and the game’s first touchdown.

However, Elliott and the Dallas rushing attack weren’t able to get things going and had a very rough game against one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. Elliott finished with 20 carries for 47 yards and a rushing touchdown.

After an improbable playoff stint, the Cowboys’ season is over. The Rams will face off against the winner of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game.

Comments
  1. Tony Caroselli says:
    January 12, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Cowboys fell apart like a cheap suit.. lol. Fly Eagles Fly!

