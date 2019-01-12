Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Fans, LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles Rams, Playoffs, tailgating

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Barbecue smells and cheers filled the air outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of Saturday’s playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and LA Rams.

However, it’s the smell of victory that has fans on both sides hyped for the big game tonight.

It was a soggy morning in LA before tailgaters showed up at the stadium, which left fields muddy and wet. Fans didn’t let that stop them from having fun before the game.

cowboys11 e1547336661750 Tailgaters Hyped For Cowboys Vs Rams Playoff Game

At Exposition Park next to coliseum, fans were able to set up their grills and tents in anticipation for watching their teams play in a the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

It quickly became obvious how many Cowboys fans are in LA or flew in to watch their team. Friendly banter was widespread outside the stadium as Rams fans shared food and fun with the visitors.

cowboys4 e1547336716693 Tailgaters Hyped For Cowboys Vs Rams Playoff Game

 

The Cowboys will take on the Rams at 7:15 p.m. CT (5:15 p.m. PST).

