DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian was killed after failing to yield the right of way to a motor vehicle while crossing the street Friday night in Dallas, police say.

The Dallas Police Department arrived to 9900 Bruton Road around 8:40 p.m. after a green pickup truck, that was traveling westbound on the road, struck and killed a man.

Police said the pickup truck fled the scene.

The man’s family has yet to be notified.