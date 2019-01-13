DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas church called attention to congregants and members who are federal government employees and offered assistance Sunday.

“Our hearts are broken when petty politics impacts the homes of individuals just trying to make a living,” said Pastor Bryan Carter at Concord Church in Oak Cliff.

The church provided special gift cards and food boxes for families who have been furloughed, and not receiving paychecks.

Dozens of affected employees were recognized during the church service, including Department of Justice employee Kevin Knowles.

Knowles is working, but without pay.

“Knowing I have a college age daughter going back to school today, and that’s who this support is going to go to,” said Knowles. “I have a nest egg saved up to help my family, but knowing i can send her off to school with something extra makes me feel great.”

Knowles said he and his coworkers urge lawmakers to focus on getting people back to their jobs, and to put the politics of a border wall on the back burner.