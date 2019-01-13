  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Photo By Emily Trube, KRLD

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Richardson held a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday for a one of a kind playground.

At least $500,000 were raised to help fund the Ann Eisemann Inclusive Playground at Cottonwood Park.

The city partnered with Richardson East Rotary Club for the “Make It Happen” project.

Some improvements include easier access amenities like ramps and specialized surfaces.

“It’s a playground that will have access to any and all children whether their handicapped or not, but also seniors and adults,” said Bruce MacPherson.

The city’s first inclusive playground is expected to be done in April.

