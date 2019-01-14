2 Men Arrested After Police Seize 175 Pounds Of Marijuana From Car

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Deputies conducting a traffic stop ended up making a drug bust instead.

It happened at the 85 mile marker in Denton, just south of the IH35W and IH35E split.

A search of a rented 2019 Ford explorer with Wisconsin plates lead to the discovery of 175.04 pounds of marijuana after police received conflicting and deceptive stories from the occupants. Deputies requested a K9 unit. The dogs indicated a positive alert for the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Two men, Juan Colin, 28, and Sergio Mendez, 28, were booked into the Denton County Jail.