Filed Under:car, denton, Drug Bust, Drugs, Ganja, Juan Colin, K9 Unit, marijuana, Sergio Mendez, weed

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Deputies conducting a traffic stop ended up making a drug bust instead.

It happened at the 85 mile marker in Denton, just south of the IH35W and IH35E split.

2 Men Arrested After Police Seize 175 Pounds Of Marijuana From Car

This K9 assisted officers in a drug bust that yielded 175 pounds of marijuana. (photo credit: Denton County Sheriff’s Office)

A search of a rented 2019 Ford explorer with Wisconsin plates lead to the discovery of 175.04 pounds of marijuana after police received conflicting and deceptive stories from the occupants. Deputies requested a K9 unit. The dogs indicated a positive alert for the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

drug bust 2 Men Arrested After Police Seize 175 Pounds Of Marijuana From Car

Sergio Mendez, 28, and Juan Colin, 28 were arrested on drug charge. (photo credit: Denton Police Department)

Two men, Juan Colin, 28, and Sergio Mendez, 28,  were booked into the Denton County Jail.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s