(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man who has attended 175 Dallas Cowboys games in a row, turned his home into a team museum.

A lot of us call ourselves Cowboys fans, and rightfully so; however, one could say that level of dedication is reserved for a football Super Fan, and there are many in North Texas sporting blue and silver.

Jaime Castro, Stoney Kersch and Frenchy Rheault take their Dallas Cowboys devotion to a sky-high level.

They’ve been behind the team for decades, through good times and bad.

“I want everything with that blue star on it,” said Kersch, whose home is set up like a museum dedicated to the Cowboys.

Kersch was nominated last month by Michael Irvin for the Ford Hall of Fans. If selected, it’d put him alongside legendary players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kersch received word of the honor from Irvin himself, who knocked on his door.

“Thanks for this,” Irvin said of Kersch’s dedication. “This is incredible and understand this–I am rooting for you so hard.”

Rooting this hard for the team turns heads in a big way.

“Charlotte Jones took my wife and myself to the 50 yard line, in October of 2001, and proclaimed us Super Fans of the Year,” said Frenchy Rheault of Denton.

He wears a dazzling, custom made King of the Cowboys costume to home games.

“If you’re going to be the king you need to have bling, you know?,” said Rheault.

Jaime Castro is another Super Fan, who created his own Cowboys personality he calls Ballz Mahoney.

By day, Castro is Dallas Police officer.

“This brings out the human in me,” said Castro. “It allows me to get my mind off of the daily stresses of being a police officer.”

These mens’ love for the Cowboys is not going anywhere, even though the season is now over.