VIRGINIA (CBS NEWS) – A Virginia family affected by the federal government shutdown isn’t feeling the pinch like others who aren’t getting paychecks.

The wife of a federal worker currently furloughed in the shutdown won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s special drawing just weeks before her husband’s take home pay went down to $0.

