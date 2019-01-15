DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall announced the termination of Police Officer Cornelius Harris, IV, after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Dallas Police said an Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on August 27, 2016, September 24, 2016, and October 1, 2016, Officer Cornelius Harris provided falsified doctor’s notes in order to receive sick excused leave.

A separate investigation concluded that on May 28, 2017, Officer Harris violated the Vehicle Pursuit Policy. Officer Harris also failed to perform a proper felony traffic stop.

The investigation also concluded Officer Harris used unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen during the same traffic stop.

According to the investigation, Officer Harris entered, or caused to be entered, inaccurate information into a departmental report.

A third Internal Affairs investigation concluded on April 20, 2018, Officer Harris violated the restricted duty policy and on the same day, gave an untruthful verbal statement to a supervisor.

Officer Harris was hired in October 2014 and assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

Under civil service rules, Officer Harris has the right to appeal his discipline.