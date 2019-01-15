Filed Under:dallas police, dfw, Head-on collision, head-on crash, Hit & Run, Hit and Run, Hit and run (vehicular), Jesus Osorio, Lesly Serna, Suspect Wanted, Suspects At-Large, suspects fled scene

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Dallas Police Department say a group of men fled the scene of a head-on crash and abandoned two critically injured people, now they’re asking for help from the public locating the suspects.

According to police, it was on January 7 when the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was speeding, lost control near the intersection of St. Augustine and Elam Roads and crashed head-on into a black Nissan Pathfinder.

The driver of the Pathfinder and a female passenger in the Cherokee both suffered life threatening injuries.

suspects Dallas Police Need Help Identifying, Locating Hit & Run Suspects

Lesly Serna (L) and Jesus Osorio (R) (Dallas PD)

There were three other men in the Cherokee, all of whom police say ran from the scene abandoning the vehicle and the injured without trying to provide aid or call 911 to get help. Investigators say one of those men may have been injured — either with a broken arm or broken leg.

One man in the Cherokee has been identified as Jesus Osorio and detectives believed he called Lesly Serna (seen in the photo above), after the accident and had her pick him, and the other two unidentified men, up. Serna is believed to have been driving a grey BMW 4-door sedan with Texas license plate KCT-4702.

Both the driver of the Pathfinder and the Cherokee passenger were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No word on their conditions today.

Anyone with information about Osorio, Serna or the other male suspects in the hit and run is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-0020 or here via email.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s