DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Dallas Police Department say a group of men fled the scene of a head-on crash and abandoned two critically injured people, now they’re asking for help from the public locating the suspects.

According to police, it was on January 7 when the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was speeding, lost control near the intersection of St. Augustine and Elam Roads and crashed head-on into a black Nissan Pathfinder.

The driver of the Pathfinder and a female passenger in the Cherokee both suffered life threatening injuries.

There were three other men in the Cherokee, all of whom police say ran from the scene abandoning the vehicle and the injured without trying to provide aid or call 911 to get help. Investigators say one of those men may have been injured — either with a broken arm or broken leg.

One man in the Cherokee has been identified as Jesus Osorio and detectives believed he called Lesly Serna (seen in the photo above), after the accident and had her pick him, and the other two unidentified men, up. Serna is believed to have been driving a grey BMW 4-door sedan with Texas license plate KCT-4702.

Both the driver of the Pathfinder and the Cherokee passenger were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No word on their conditions today.

Anyone with information about Osorio, Serna or the other male suspects in the hit and run is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-0020 or here via email.