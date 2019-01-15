IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The northbound lanes of Highway 183 in Irving are closed after a hit and run crash involving a vehicle and two members of the Irving Police Department motorcycle unit.

Both police officers were hurt in the crash, but their injuries are minor.

Fortunately our two officers will be ok, just minor injuries. Suspect fled the scene after causing this crash. pic.twitter.com/VQhDcqcKMg — Chief Jeff Spivey (@IrvingPDChief) January 15, 2019

Police Chief Jeff Spivey tweeted that both officers are expected to “be OK” and confirmed that the driver that caused the crash fled from the scene.

So far police have given no description of the vehicle or driver involved in the hit & run.

‏* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.