IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The northbound lanes of Highway 183 in Irving are closed after a hit and run crash involving a vehicle and two members of the Irving Police Department motorcycle unit.

Both police officers were hurt in the crash, but their injuries are minor.

Police Chief Jeff Spivey tweeted that both officers are expected to “be OK” and confirmed that the driver that caused the crash fled from the scene.

irving pd hit and run 2 Irving Highway Closed After Hit & Run Driver Crashes Into Motorcycle Officers

(credit: Chopper 11)

So far police have given no description of the vehicle or driver involved in the hit & run.

‏* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

