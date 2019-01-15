  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amputation, ellis county, Mesquite Police, motorcyclist, police chase

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist who was running from police lost his leg after crashing during a chase that started in Mesquite and ended in Ellis County.

Police say Mesquite officers tried to stop the motorcyclist near I-20 and Dowdy Ferry Road just after 11 a.m. for an unknown reason. That’s when he took off and led police on a chase.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department joined in on the chase as the motorcyclist sped down I-20 and then onto I-35E.

Police say the motorcyclist eventually slammed into the back of a car near I-35E and Highway 77. The crash was so violent that he lost his leg due to the impact.

Mesquite police used a tourniquet to help the motorcyclist until emergency crews arrived. He was eventually taken to the hospital where he’s expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s