NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills police dog is recovering from his injuries after being shot Monday evening during a chase.

Police in Watauga responded to a call from a family member about a suicidal man with a gun at around 7:15 p.m. As police responded, the man ran from police and led them on a chase.

The chase ended in North Richland Hills near Caracas Drive and Trinidad Drive after the man left his vehicle. Police said just before 9 p.m., the man fired his weapon at officers, which led them to return fire.

During the incident, K-9 Koba of the North Richland Hills Police Department was hit by gunfire. There has been no confirmation yet if K-9 Koba was struck by gunfire from the suspect or the officers.

K-9 Koba was taken to a hospital where he went through surgery. In an update at 7:45 a.m., NRH police said he had successful surgery and is recovering.

OIS 7:45 am update – K9 Koba did well throughout the surgery and is now recovering from his injuries. We thank you all for your continued support for K9 Koba and the department. pic.twitter.com/0VDFSKrVEn — NRH Police (@NRHPD) January 15, 2019

The man was also transported to a hospital for surgery. He is in stable condition, according to police. He faces a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.