  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:K-9 Koba, North Richland Hills, police chase, Police Dog, Watauga

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills police dog is recovering from his injuries after being shot Monday evening during a chase.

Police in Watauga responded to a call from a family member about a suicidal man with a gun at around 7:15 p.m. As police responded, the man ran from police and led them on a chase.

The chase ended in North Richland Hills near Caracas Drive and Trinidad Drive after the man left his vehicle. Police said just before 9 p.m., the man fired his weapon at officers, which led them to return fire.

During the incident, K-9 Koba of the North Richland Hills Police Department was hit by gunfire. There has been no confirmation yet if K-9 Koba was struck by gunfire from the suspect or the officers.

K-9 Koba was taken to a hospital where he went through surgery. In an update at 7:45 a.m., NRH police said he had successful surgery and is recovering.

The man was also transported to a hospital for surgery. He is in stable condition, according to police. He faces a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s