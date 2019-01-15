Filed Under:Chelsea Schiebout, missing woman, Southlake Police, Soutlake DPS

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing woman.

Police said Tuesday evening Chelsea Schiebout, 26, was last seen Saturday around 10:00 p.m.

Chelsea Schiebout went missing on Saturday, January 12.

Schiebout left home to spend time with friends in Dallas. Her parents told police they haven’t heard from her since.

Police said she was last seen wearing charcoal gray yoga pants and a pink long sleeved shirt with the Greek symbols for Alpha Phi. She is about 5’7”, 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left knee.

Police said her phone last pinged in Dallas but is no longer working.

Southlake Police tweeted, “If you have seen Chelsea or maybe know her whereabouts, would you please contact crime analyst (this is not a crime) Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or call her at 817-748-8915 or send us a message through any social media channels?”

