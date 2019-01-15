DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A family-owned business is stepping up to offer part-time work to furloughed federal employees in North Texas.

John Stacy and his family own the Dallas Flooring Warehouse with several locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Stacy said they have a need for people to handle many different tasks at their warehouses and showrooms, and he is willing to hire furloughed federal employees to get the jobs done.

“We thought, ‘Well shoot. These folks are furloughed right now. Maybe we can hire them on a contract basis for 5, 10 days 20 days hopefully not long, and have them fill in where we need help’,” said Stacy. “We love America. We are so blessed to live in this nation and we just look for ways to give back.”

Nearly half of the 800,000 federal workers impacted by the government shutdown are furloughed.

Some of those workers live in the North Texas area and already missed last week’s paycheck.

Stacy said he is hoping his gesture will help some families who are struggling get by a little longer while the partial shutdown continues.

“Our hope is that this will inspire other private companies to do the same,” said Stacy.

Any federal workers looking to apply for a temporary job with the company can call Dallas Flooring Warehouse at (214) 205-0116 or click here for more information.