DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Major League Baseball pitcher and Texas Rangers Hall of Fame member John Wetteland has been arrested and charged with child sex abuse.

According to records from Denton County Jail, Wetteland was arrested Monday and charged with continue sex abuse of a child under 14. He made bond and was released the same day.

Wetteland was a pitcher in the MLB for 12 years from 1989 to 2000 where he played for four teams, including the Rangers. He won the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees and was also named the World Series MVP.

He was part of the Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and became a member of the teams’s Hall of Fame in 2005.

Authorities with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office say the Bartonville Police Department is in charge of the investigation.